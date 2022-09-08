Bills' Von Miller, Bleacher Report to Air Exclusive 'The Voncast' for 2022 NFL Season

Source: B/R

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is teaming up with Bleacher Report for an exclusive vodcast throughout the 2022 NFL season.

The Voncast will be led by Miller himself as he speaks to his fellow players, including many of the biggest stars in the NFL, about their lives on and off the field.

Episodes will premiere live in the B/R app before being made available on various social media and podcast platforms, including YouTube. The interactive show will also give fans an opportunity to engage and interact with Miller and his guests during the live stream in the B/R app.

"There is so much more to explore with today's NFL player and there are so few platforms that do it," Miller said of his new gig. "The Voncast will give audiences a new perspective of their favorite players and insights in the midst of the season that they can't get anywhere else."

Miller is adding this role to his primary job of playing defensive end for the Bills. He signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the team during the offseason after helping the Los Angeles Rams win the second Super Bowl in franchise history in 2021.

One of the best pass-rushers in NFL history, Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro selection (three times on the first team). The Denver Broncos made him the highest-drafted player in franchise history in the modern era (since 1970) when they took him No. 2 overall in 2011.

Miller won Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice (2012, 2016). He recorded five sacks in three playoff games in the 2015 season to lead the Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50.

The 33-year-old is one of 10 defensive players to be named MVP of the Super Bowl. His 115.5 career sacks entering the 2022 season are the most among active players.