Rams' Matthew Stafford Enters Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 10 vs. Cardinals

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the NFL's concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

It's unclear how and when Stafford was injured. McVay said Stafford did not enter protocols until Wednesday. He played the entire game in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Elbow issues have plagued Stafford throughout his time in Los Angeles, but he's been able to consistently stay on the field. He played in all 21 games (regular season and playoffs) last season and has been in the lineup each of the team's first eight games in 2022.

Stafford has not been as effective as he was a year ago. Struggling to find the rhythm that made him an MVP candidate in 2021, Stafford has thrown for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns against eight picks as the Rams have gotten off to a 3-5 start.

John Wolford would start if Stafford is not cleared ahead of Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals.