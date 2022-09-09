Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Before fantasy football competitors in your league ransack the waiver wire following Week 1 action, get ahead of the curve. Standouts in season openers will see their stocks rise by Sunday evening.

We could see some Week 1 surprises as undrafted fantasy players and back-end draft picks exceed early expectations. In the best-case scenario, you want to add players who have a chance to sustain their high level of production.

All eight of the sleeper picks below may post solid fantasy stat lines beyond opening week, though they’re smart plug-in play starting options for immediate use. This week, we've identified two sleeper stacks in favorable matchups.

Every player is recommended for point-per-reception scoring settings and rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.