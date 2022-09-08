Winners and Losers from UEFA Champions League, Matchday 1

1 of 7

Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Erling Haaland has now scored 4,798 goals with just 86 touches for Manchester City. At least that is what it feels like. The terrifying striker netted a brace in his new club’s 4-0 win over Sevilla, taking him to an incredible 12 goals in seven appearances across all competitions this campaign.

What we're seeing here is maximum efficiency. Haaland may only touch the ball a limited amount of times per game, as highlighted by OptaJoe, but he is always working the defence. His movement and turn of speed stop centre-backs from committing to challenges they would usually step forward to make.

Phil Foden's goal against Sevilla was a great example of this. Haaland's burst forward took two defenders with him, both of whom decided against putting extra pressure on Foden. The Englishman twisted and turned before firing an accurate shot into the corner of the net. Granted, good strikers need to be impacting play without the ball, but right now Haaland’s presence alone is stopping quality teams in their tracks.

Time to invent a new number to keep up with those goalscoring records.