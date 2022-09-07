Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Fantasy Football Managers for Expected Chiefs WR Usage

Patrick Mahomes (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a preemptive apology to fantasy football managers ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

"There's going to be a different player every single week who has a big game," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "I'm sorry to fantasy football [players], but it'll be a different guy every week."

Tyreek Hill, whom the Chiefs traded to the Miami Dolphins in March, had a team-high 159 targets last season. No other Kansas City wideout had more than 83 (Mecole Hardman).

Fantasy managers have spent much of training camp and the preseason trying to determine who's going to emerge as Mahomes' preferred receiver, which equates to high-end value.

There are some intriguing options on a roster that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and rookie Skyy Moore. Any one of them could be a fantasy superstar with consistent double-digit targets, but Mahomes comments make it seem like that isn't going to happen.

Instead, scoring from that quartet is likely going to roller-coaster from week to week.

Smith-Schuster holds the most upside given his prior track record of success, including a 111-catch season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. However, expectations for him should be kept in check based on Mahomes' comments.

If fantasy managers want a little more consistency from a member of the Chiefs' aerial attack, they'll have to use an early-round selection on tight end Travis Kelce.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has surpassed 90 receptions in each of the past four seasons, and he's tallied 35 touchdowns over that span. That's terrific production, and it's even more valuable at a position with a limited number of high-end contributors.

Meanwhile, fantasy managers who select one of the Chiefs receivers may spend the season trying to guess whether their player will be Mahomes' first look that week.

It's a situation with obvious scoring potential, but also a headache in the making. That's why Mahomes is already apologizing for what's to come.

K.C. kicks off the regular season Sunday when it visits State Farm Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals.