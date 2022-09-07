Bears QB Justin Fields Named Captain Ahead of 2nd NFL Season

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields will serve as one of four captains for the Chicago Bears this season.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive end Robert Quinn and guard Cody Whitehair round out the Bears' 2022 captain quartet.

Fields is entering his second NFL season after Chicago selected the ex-Ohio State star with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft.

Fields will enter this season as the Bears' starting quarterback for the first time. Andy Dalton served as QB1 to start last year, but a knee injury led to Fields taking over a few weeks into the campaign.

It was a trying season for Fields and the Bears, who went 6-11 and finished three games out of the playoffs. The year ended with the Bears parting ways with general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy.

Fields completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards (6.9 yards per attempt), seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 72 times for 420 yards and two scores.

Injuries to his ribs and ankle as well as COVID-19 forced him out for five games in the back half of the year, but Fields did end on a personal high note by completing 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown in a Dec. 20 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

He'll open this season Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the San Francisco 49ers.