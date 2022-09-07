Rory McIlroy Jokes LIV Golfers Will be 'Tired' After 4 Rounds at BMW PGA Championship

David Cannon/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy had some fun at the expense of the LIV Golf players who will be in the field for this week's European Tour BMW PGA Championship, joking that they might struggle to play an additional round.

On the Saudi-backed tour, events only last three rounds.

While McIlroy took the tongue-in-cheek approach, several of his peers came out guns blazing about playing alongside LIV defectors.

"Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch... You've never played this tournament, you've never supported the [European tour]. Why are you here?" Billy Horschel told reporters. "You are here for one reason only and that's to try to get world ranking points because you don't have it."

"It's pretty hypocritical, to come over here and play outside LIV when your big thing was to spend more time with family and want to play less golf," he added.

Jon Rahm shared a similar sentiment.

"What I don't understand is some players that have never shown any interest in the European tour, have never shown any interest in playing this event, being given an opportunity just because they can get world ranking points and hopefully make majors next year," he said.

He added that a friend of his, Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, was missing out on the BMW PGA Tour despite playing in 20 European Tour events this year to make room for the LIV players.

Suffice to say, there should be some tension between PGA Tour and LIV Golf players this week in England.