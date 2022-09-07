Report: Dawson Knox, Bills Agree to 4-Year, $53.6M Contract Extension Before Week 1

Dawson Knox (Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday they've signed tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension through the 2026 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network noted it's a $53.6 million extension with more than $31 million guaranteed.

Buffalo selected the 25-year-old Ole Miss product in the third round of the 2019 draft.

After two years plagued by drops and inconsistency, Knox enjoyed a breakout statistical season in 2021 with 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He received a modest 62.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, though.

His extension comes two days after he thanked the city of Buffalo for its support following the death of his brother, FIorida International football player Luke Knox, in August and said he hoped to remain with the team for a "long time:"

Knox is one of several weapons at the disposal of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, one of the league's top preseason MVP candidates, heading into the 2022 campaign.

The tight end will be joined by wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and Khalil Shakir as part of a well-rounded passing attack.

While Buffalo enters the year as a top-tier title contender, it's also managed to lock in several members of its core for the foreseeable future, including Allen, who is signed through 2028. So the championship window should remain open for a while.

Signing Knox is another step in that direction, and safety Jordan Poyer is likely next on the front office's to-do list when it comes to an extension.

For now, the focus likely shifts toward Thursday night, when the Bills visit SoFi Stadium to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's annual kickoff game.