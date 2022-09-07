Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton Says His Skin Is '90% Healed' from 2nd-Degree Burns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton says he is "90 percent healed" from second-degree burns suffered in a cooking accident at his home last month.

Hamilton was cooking for his family late last month and spilt oil, resulting in several burns. The Cardinals placed him on the non-football injured list Monday, meaning he will have to sit out at least the first four games of the season.

Hamilton was projected to receive extended playing time in the Cardinals secondary. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday that the team is attempting to keep Hamilton engaged from a mental aspect.

“We’re hoping walkthroughs here in the near future to keep the mental sharp,” Kingsbury said. “We do a bunch of walkthroughs in the indoor, but we’ll see. It’s uncharted territory for me and I think for a lot people around here to see how that’s all going to heal up and then the timetable on it.”

Hamilton, 29, recorded a career-high 38 tackles while playing in all 17 games last season for Arizona.