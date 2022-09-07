NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson Offered in Trade to Browns in 2018 for No. 1 Draft Pick

Russell Wilson (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly offered quarterback Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns as part of a proposed trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Wednesday the Browns "weren't interested" in the idea but it led Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, to secure a no-trade clause in the QB's next contract that gave him greater control over his future.

Wilson was ultimately traded to the Denver Broncos in March, ending a 10-year tenure with the Seahawks.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.