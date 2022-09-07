Steelers Rumors: TJ Watt's Contract Restructured to Create $6.75M in Cap Space

T.J. Watt (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and linebacker T.J. Watt reportedly agreed to restructure his four-year, $112 million contract ahead of the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday the Steelers created an additional $6.75 million in salary-cap space as a result of the reworked deal.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.