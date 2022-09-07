Week 1 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be Available

0 of 4

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos offense should be exponentially better than it was in 2021.

That is what is expected to happen when you replace the Teddy Bridgewater-Drew Lock pairing with Russell Wilson.

Even with the Wilson era ready to begin on Monday, against his former team no less, there are a few pieces of the Denver offense that are readily available on the fantasy football waiver wire.

Denver's depth in the passing game behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will be tested in Week 1 with Tim Patrick out for the season.

KJ Hamler is coming off a season-long injury layoff of his own and Albert Okwuegbunam does not have a large enough sample size to trust right away.

Denver is just one of a few playoff contenders with some production questions that need to be answered in Week 1 for their sake and for the inquiring minds in the fantasy football sphere.

Philadelphia has to determine if Miles Sanders is the right running back, or if it will split up the red-zone touches on the ground again and Kansas City has to build up its wide receiver depth following the departures of Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson.