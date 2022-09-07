Roger Goodell to Reportedly Preside Over St. Louis Settlement Payment Hearing

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will soon preside over a hearing "aimed at resolving the distribution of the financial responsibility" between the Los Angeles Rams and the league's other teams in the St. Louis settlement payment, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

However, there's a possibility the matter will be resolved among the team owners "without a full-blown hearing," Florio added.

The Rams' move to Los Angeles was not cheap, but at the time, team owner Stan Kroenke agreed to pay all of the legal costs for relocation. Those costs have added up.

In November 2021, the NFL and St. Louis agreed to settle a 2017 breach of contract lawsuit the city filed against the league over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles for $790 million. However, Kroenke has attempted to back out of paying, saying he agreed to pay for legal fees and not the settlement.

The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan reported in May that the NFL had "quietly" taken $7.5 million from each team, a total of $232.5 million, to help pay for the settlement. It's unclear if teams will get that money back.

According to Florio, the NFL has withheld about $250 million in distributions that would have gone to the league's 31 other teams.

The Rams officially announced they would be relocating to Los Angeles in 2015, and the move occurred ahead of the 2016 campaign.

In 2014, Goodell said he didn't know about any plans from Kroenke to relocate the team to Los Angeles and build a new stadium. However, Austin Huguelet, Joel Currier and Katie Kull of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in May that Goodell was aware of Kroenke's plans "long before" then.

The Rams began their tenure in L.A. playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and eventually moved into their current home, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, once it was finished being built in 2020.

Since moving to L.A., the team has reached two Super Bowls. They won the title last season with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at their home stadium.