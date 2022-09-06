Us Open Tennis 2022 Results: Casper Ruud Advances to Semifinals, Coco Gauff Loses

Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The quarterfinals of the men's and women's singles tournaments at the 2022 U.S. Open kicked off Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, and the action did not disappoint.

The early window was highlighted by a match on the men's side between No. 5 seed Casper Ruud, who is in contention to become the world No. 1 after this tournament, and No. 13 Matteo Berrettini.

Ruud defeated Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time in his career.

On the women's side, No. 5 Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanović highlighted the early action. Jabeur defeated Tomljanović 6-4, 7-6 (4).

All of Tuesday's matches were held at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Here's a look at the results and a deeper dive into the action.

Men's Draw Matches and Scores

No. 5 Casper Ruud vs. No. 13 Matteo Berrettini: 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov: 8:15 P.M. ET

Women's Draw Matches and Scores

No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. Ajla Tomljanović: 6-4, 7-6 (4)

No. 17 Carolina Garcia def. No. 12 CoCo Gauff: 6-3, 6-4

Casper Ruud could be the next world No. 1 by the time the U.S. Open comes to a close, and he looked the part in a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.

Ruud opened the match winning 11 of his first 13 games, including a 5-0 start in the first set.

In the second set, the Norwegian went up 5-1 before Berrettini displayed some resistance, breaking to 5-3 and holding his serve to make it 5-4. Ruud bounced back to win the final point of the set and claim a 6-4 victory.

Berrettini began the third set up 2-0 and went on to force Ruud to battle back from down 5-2. Ruud did just that and went on to force a tiebreak, which he won 7-4 to claim the set 7-6.

Ruud will face either Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in the semifinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Ons Jabeur cruised to a straight-set victory over Ajla Tomljanović 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Tuesday to punch her ticket to the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time in her career.

The No. 5 seed also became the first-ever African woman to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. She hails from the North African country of Tunisia.

The first set saw Jabeur take a 3-1 lead before Tomljanović climbed back to make it 3-3. Jabeur found herself back up by two games at 5-3, but Tomljanović held to make it 5-4.

Jabeur went on to win 6-4 in a rather unspectacular performance. Both players struggled to find their first serves, which continued into the next set.

The second set saw Jabeur take a 2-0 lead before Tomljanović fought back to make it a 5-4 set in her favor. Jabeur's play was good enough for her to force a tiebreak, which she went on to win in rather impressive fashion.

Jabeur will face Caroline Garcia in the next round.

Caroline Garcia put an end to CoCo Gauff's time at the US Open on Tuesday night with a 6-3, 6-4 win at Arthur Ashe Stadium, becoming the first French woman to make a major semifinal since 2013.

Garcia is also just the third French woman to make the US Open semifinals in the Open era, joining Amelie Mauresmo (2002 and 2006) and Mary Pierce (2005).

The crowd in Flushing Meadows tried to Gauff going throughout the night, but this was Garcia's match from beginning to end. She dominated the action and overpowered Gauff for the victory.

The 28-year-old has yet to drop a set at the US Open, defeating Kamilla Rakhimova, Anna Kalinskaya, Bianca Andreescu, Alison Riske-Amriraj and Gauff all in straight sets.

Garcia will face No. 5 Ons Jabeur in the semifinals on Thursday. Jabeur leads their head-to-head series 2-0.