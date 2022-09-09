Buying or Selling The Latest Buzz Entering 2022 NFL Season

0 of 5

Lamar Jackson | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The rumor mill has quieted in the final days before the 2022 NFL season kicks off, but the league is still buzzing with curious news.

Most notably, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is nearing a self-imposed deadline for contract extension talks. Is he actually prepared to enter the season with no long-term guarantee?

Yes, there's an element of truth in nearly every statement. Our task is separating what to believe or dismiss.

We're covering Jackson's situation, along with reports involving Trey Lance, Julio Jones and a couple more players.