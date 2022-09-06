Tyson Fury Offers Anthony Joshua 60-40 Split: 'I Want This Fight to Happen'September 6, 2022
Tyson Fury has laid out his terms for a possible encounter with Anthony Joshua.
The unbeaten heavyweight said Tuesday on Instagram he has offered a 60-40 money split, adding that Joshua "doesn't have any excuses now not to take" the fight.
Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn
Tyson Fury on his 60/40 offer to Anthony Joshua: "I want this fight to happen. He doesn't have any excuses now not to take it."<br><br>[📽️ <a href="https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tyson_Fury</a>] <a href="https://t.co/eQGoovkU9A">pic.twitter.com/eQGoovkU9A</a>
