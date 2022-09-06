Former Olympic Sprinter Shavez Hart Dies at Age 29

Ian Walton/Getty Images for IAAF

Bahamian track and field sprinter Shavez Hart has died after being shot and killed while trying to break up a fight in a nightclub parking lot. He was 29 years old.

Per TMZ Sports, the alleged incident reportedly happened at Mount Hope, North Abaco, in the Bahamas in the early morning hours of Sept. 3.

A report from the Royal Bahamas Police states that a group of males engaged in a physical altercation before one of them returned with a gun, opened fired and hit Hart in the chest.

Hart was transported to Marsh Harbour Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

The former Texas A&M star notably finished second at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in the 4×400-meter relay. He also took gold in the 4×100-meter relay in the 2013 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Championships.

Philip Brave Davis, the prime minister of the Bahamas, released a statement on Twitter after news of Hart's death:

Pat Henry, the head track and field coach at Texas A&M, released a statement as well.

"This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man," Henry said. "Words can't describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Per Royal Bahamas Police, a suspect has been arrested. The investigation remains open.