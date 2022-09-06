National Organization for Women Urges NFL to Ban Jon Gruden After Misogynistic Emails

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The National Organization For Women believes Jon Gruden should never be allowed to coach again after using racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language in emails.

"Jon Gruden should not be reinstated by the NFL," N.O.W. officials told TMZ Sports in a statement. "If hired back, this once again proves the NFL values misogyny, homophobia and racism."

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October after the New York Times released contents of emails while he was a broadcaster for ESPN. In addition to anti-gay language directed at commissioner Roger Goodell and publicly out linebacker Michael Sam, he also criticized the hiring of a female official and shared inappropriate pictures of cheerleaders.

Last week, Gruden apologized for the emails while asking for another chance at coaching:

"I'm ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I'll make no excuses for it. It's shameful," Gruden said at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. "But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I've been married for 31 years. I've got three great boys. I still love football. I've made some mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't. I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot."

Gruden was owed $40 million from the Raiders at the time of his resignation, but the two sides worked out a financial settlement.

The 59-year-old also filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Goodell over what he described as a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" against him.

Gruden had been a head coach for 15 seasons in the NFL, including eight with the Raiders across two stints. He also spent seven years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the team to a Super Bowl title after the 2002 season.