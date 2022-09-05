Aaron Donald: 'I’m Happy Nobody Got Hurt' During Fight at Rams-Bengals Practice

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's been over a week since Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald swung a helmet at a Cincinnati Bengals player in a brawl during joint practice, but he's still answering for his actions.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Donald said he's already moved on from the situation and is focused on Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

"I’m happy nobody got hurt in the practices or whatever, but I’m just focused on Buffalo," he said. "… Everybody protected each other, everybody got out of the situation clean, and that's what's important."

According to Ben Baby and Sarah Barshop of ESPN, the brawl occurred on Aug. 25 near the end of practice when a Rams player grabbed Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins from behind during a team drill. Collins took exception and started throwing punches before a melee broke out between both teams. A video surfaced on social media showing Donald swinging a helmet multiple times during the fracas.

While speaking about the incident for the first time last week, Donald downplayed it nearly the same way he did on Monday, describing it as the normal result of competition between two teams.

"It was just a practice," Donald said on The Zach Gelb Show (h/t John Breech of CBS Sports). "Obviously, people got phones out and things like that, but I'm not going to sit and talk about negative stuff that happened at a practice. My main focus is Buffalo."

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked during a preseason game against the Bengals on Aug. 27 if Donald faced any discipline for his actions, and he said, "We've handled it internally and we'll keep that in-house."

It doesn't appear that the incident will stop Donald from being on the field when the defending Super Bowl champs kick off the 2022 season against the Bills on Thursday.