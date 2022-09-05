Mitchell Trubisky Won't Say If He's Steelers' Starting QB After Being Named Captain

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been named a team captain in his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he doesn't believe his newfound status has any effect on whether he will be named the starter for Week 1.

"You can assume anything you want," Trubisky told reporters Monday. "I mean, nah, the announcement will come out when it needs to come out, but you're not gonna hear from me. And we just go about our business."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is reportedly expected to announce the team's starting quarterback Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Trubisky is currently listed as the first quarterback on Pittsburgh's depth chart:

The No. 2 overall pick in 2017, Trubisky has mostly been a disappointment in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 as a replacement after throwing for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. After four nondescript seasons with the Chicago Bears, Trubisky spent 2021 as the backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. He signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh in March.

Trubisky made an early impression on his teammates when he hosted a bonding weekend for members of the offense at his home in Florida prior to training camp, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. It's his first time being named as a season-long captain since his collegiate career at North Carolina.

"It's just me being myself," Trubisky said. "It's just something that comes along with the quarterback position. ... You just wanna be that guy, day in and day out, that guys can look to and be, be like, 'Hey, if I do it the way this guy does it, we're gonna be heading in the right direction.' And I just try to do that every day and be consistent."

Along with Trubisky, running back Najee Harris, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt and safety/special teamer Miles Killebrew were named Steelers team captains.

Pittsburgh will open the 2022 season Sunday in a divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.