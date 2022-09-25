Jets Rumors: QB Zach Wilson Expected to Be Cleared from Knee Injury Ahead of Week 4

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to be cleared by doctors next week and is in line to make his season debut in Week 4 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There have reportedly been no setbacks as Wilson recovers from his knee injury.

Wilson suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise during a preseason game and underwent right knee surgery that left the start of his 2022 campaign in question.

New York made the 23-year-old its franchise quarterback when it selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft out of BYU, but he struggled during his rookie season on the way to a 3-10 record in 13 starts.

Wilson completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions during an inconsistent rookie effort, but expectations were still high enough for him coming into his second year.

It means 37-year-old Joe Flacco should get one more start for the Jets, and he enters Week 3 with 616 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception in two games.