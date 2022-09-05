Jets QB Zach Wilson Has a Chance to Play Week 1 vs. Ravens Following Knee Surgery

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson could start Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the second-year signal-caller went through a workout today and they will see how his knee responds before making a decision about his status Wednesday.

Wilson has been out of action since suffering a torn meniscus and bone bruise in the Jets' preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Aug. 13 that Wilson was expected to miss two to four weeks after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

If Wilson is unable to play, Joe Flacco will likely be the Jets quarterback in Week 1.

The Jets hope for big things from Wilson in 2022 after a disappointing rookie campaign. The BYU alum threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games last season.

New York finished the 2021 season with a 4-13 record. It was Saleh's first year as a head coach in the NFL. He spent the previous four seasons as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets will host the Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.