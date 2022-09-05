Kayshon Boutte Removes LSU Content from Instagram After Loss to FSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Losing a game on a blocked extra point may not have been the only bad thing that happened to the LSU Tigers on Sunday night.

Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has scrubbed all references to LSU from his Instagram page:

Boutte has been one of LSU's best players over the past two seasons. He led the team in receiving yards in each of his first two campaigns and in receiving touchdowns in 2021 despite playing just six games because of an ankle injury.

The Louisiana native had two surgeries to repair his right ankle. The injury occurred during the Tigers' 42-21 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 9.

Head coach Brian Kelly seemed to call Boutte out for not being present at spring practices in March.

"He's a great player," Kelly told reporters. "He's a good kid. But this has been a rough spot for him. And what happens is you tend to get distracted because you're not involved in everything. But he's learning you got to be involved with everything whether you're injured or not."

When the Tigers began preseason practices in August, Boutte told reporters he considered entering the transfer portal because of his unfamiliarity with Kelly and the new coaching staff before deciding to remain at LSU.

"It was all kind of weird, playing for people I've never really met," Boutte said. "I had never really met any of them personally, so I felt like I didn't fit. ... They came in and kind of talked with me a little bit. I trusted that the plan they were coming in with was going to be executed."

Expectations are high for Boutte this season. He was one of three wideouts named to the Associated Press preseason All-America first team, along with USC's Jordan Addison and Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Based on the initial returns from one game, Boutte may not be excited about his role in the offense. The 20-year-old had just two catches for 20 yards in the Tigers' 24-23 loss to Florida State at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.