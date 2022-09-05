Bills' Josh Allen Says He Has a Better Understanding About 'Not Taking Useless Hits'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Josh Allen has become one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, but the Buffalo Bills star wants to focus on staying healthy going forward.

He explained his offseason strategy to Peter King of NBC Sports:

"I took a lot of dings last year. Understanding where I can be better in that process. Not taking hits, not taking useless hits. Getting out of bounds, sliding. In terms of just watching film and understanding when the decision is to maybe put the shoulder down or to slide or get out of bounds. I think that's one aspect that I've started looking at and incorporating in my plan."

In the past, Allen has thrown caution into the wind when running the ball, including lowering his shoulder to finish runs or jumping over defenders. It's helped him average 581 rushing yards per season with 31 total touchdowns.

Though it's unlikely the 26-year-old transforms into a true pocket passer, he could change his mindset slightly to ensure he stays healthy.

"The best part of ability is availability and I want to be available for this team," Allen added.

The Bills enter 2022 as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but there would be a steep drop-off from Allen to Case Keenum if the starter suffers a serious injury.

Allen has done a good job of avoiding sacks in his career—his 26 last year tied for just 27th in the NFL—but now he'll also look to be more careful when running the ball.