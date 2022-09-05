Report: Saints OT Trevor Penning Won't Miss Rookie Season After Surgery on Injury

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning might be able to play this season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Penning "has a chance" to be ready by early November after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his foot.

Rapoport noted that at the least Penning will be able to practice and at best he could see the field down the stretch in the regular season.

The injury occurred in the Saints' preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 26.

Rapoport reported at the time that Penning was going to be out indefinitely. The 23-year-old was placed on injured reserve by the Saints last week, meaning he will have to miss at least the first four games.

The Saints used the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft to select Penning. He was expected to compete for the starting left tackle spot vacated by Terron Armstead, who signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

A three-year starter at Northern Iowa, Penning was named to the All-MVFC first team in 2021. He was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award given to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS.

Penning had an inconsistent preseason performance before suffering the injury. He allowed five pressures and was called for a holding penalty that was declined against the Houston Texans on Aug. 13.

Per Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, Penning fared better in the second preseason contest by allowing one pressure on 26 pass-blocking snaps against the Green Bay Packers.

James Hurst, who is entering his third season with the Saints, will likely be the starter at left tackle.