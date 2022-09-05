Andy Ruiz Jr. Calls Out Deontay Wilder for Fight: 'God Willing He Wins in October'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to face Deontay Wilder in his next fight after Sunday's win Luis Ortiz.

"God willing he wins in October," Ruiz said of Wilder, per Michael Benson of TalkSport. "We're in the same organization. I wanna thank Al Haymon. We can make this fight happen, and let's do it, let's get it on."

Wilder is scheduled to face Robert Helenius in October, his first bout since back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.

According to ESPN, Wilder is the No. 3 boxer in the heavyweight division behind Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, while Ruiz is ranked fifth. Wilder was a longtime WBC champion before his 2020 loss to Fury. Ruiz briefly held several titles after his 2019 upset win over Anthony Joshua, although he lost the rematch a few months later.

A battle between the two could serve as a stepping stone for the winner to earn another title shot, especially if Wilder wins his next match as expected.

Wilder, who already has two wins over Ortiz, also indicated he would be willing to fight Ruiz.

"I'm in the heavyweight division, so I'm up for anyone in the heavyweight division," Wilder said Sunday, per Jim Calfa of BoxingNews24.