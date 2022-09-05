TMZ: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Admitted to Not Wearing Seat Belt During Car Crash in Video

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jerry Jones wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he was involved in a car crash earlier this year.

Per TMZ Sports, the Dallas Cowboys owner told police he wasn't buckled in when he T-boned another vehicle on May 4.

"You had it buckled behind you but you weren't wearing it," one officer told Jones in footage from the scene obtained by TMZ.

"That is correct," Jones responded. "That is correct."

In a report filed by the Dallas Police Department, the crash was described as Jones' vehicle striking the driver's side of a car that "made an improper turn from the far right lane, putting him directly in the path of Jerry Jones's car."

Per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Jones was checked into Parkland Hospital at the insistence of police, but he was sent home the same day.

According to TMZ, Jerry Jones told an officer at the hospital he suffered a "head bump, chest bump, [and] knee bump," but was "not in any pain now."

"He is all good," Stephen Jones, Jerry's son and Cowboys executive vice president, told Moore.

The crash occurred five days after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft. Jones didn't seem to suffer any lingering effects from the incident, as the 79-year-old was seen at the Formula 1 race in Monaco on May 29.

Jones is entering his 34th season as Cowboys owner. The franchise is coming off an NFC East title with a 12-5 record in 2021, but it lost in the NFC Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas will open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.