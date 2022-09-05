Peter King on Lamar Jackson: 'It Sounds Dubious That He’ll Get a Contract Done'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

While the Baltimore Ravens continue to negotiate a new contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson, Peter King of NBC Sports doesn't believe the two sides will come to an agreement in time.

"It sounds dubious that he'll get a contract done before opening day," King wrote.

Jackson said last month he won't negotiate once the season begins, per Ryan Mink of the team's official site.

King also suggested Jackson should follow in the path of former Ravens teammate Joe Flacco, who played out the final year of his contract in 2012 before raising his value with a Super Bowl title.

"Maybe Jackson will get something done this week," King added. "Or maybe he'll say, 'I trust myself, and I think we've got a chance to make a deep run this year, and I'll be worth a lot more next March than I am now.'"

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie deal and already has an impressive resume with two Pro Bowl selections and the MVP award in 2019. The last step is finding playoff success, where he has just a 1-3 record after going 37-12 as a starter in the regular season.

The quarterback should still get a large contract regardless. Russell Wilson recently became the ninth player at the position to get a deal averaging at least $40 million per year, per Spotrac. That group includes Kyler Murray and Derek Carr, who have zero playoff wins.

It still seems Jackson is willing to stay patient in the negotiating process while betting on himself.