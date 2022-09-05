King on Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams Think They Have a Great Chance to Sign WR to Contract

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from his torn ACL, but all signs point to the wide receiver returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

"The Rams think they've got a great chance of re-signing Beckham when he's ready to play late this regular season," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.

This comes after Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reported the Rams still have a locker for Beckham in the training facility.

Beckham tore his left ACL in the Super Bowl, but he was a key part of the team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals with two catches, 52 receiving yards and the game's first touchdown. In four postseason games, the veteran had 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores.

The three-time Pro Bowler began 2021 with the Cleveland Browns, but he had a slow start before falling out of favor with the team. The Rams took advantage, and he was a difference-maker down the stretch, recording five touchdown catches in eight regular-season games.

Los Angeles signed Allen Robinson this offseason and still has Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, but Beckham could provide a big help down the stretch.