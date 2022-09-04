Yankees' Andrew Benintendi to Undergo Surgery on Broken Wrist Injury

AP Photo/Scott Audette

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after breaking the hook of his wrist's hamate bone.

The Yankees had placed Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Saturday after the outfielder left Friday's game with the injury. Benintendi does not believe that the injury will end his season:

Benintendi suffered the injury during the third inning of Friday's 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after swinging and missing at a Jeffrey Springs sinker. He began shaking his hand in pain and was removed from the game.

The injury was originally diagnosed as wrist inflammation.

The 28-year-old has had his ups and downs for the Yankees since his midseason acquisition, hitting .254 with two homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs and a .734 OPS in 33 games, though he started to get hot for the team.

As the Yankees (80-54) push for the top seed in the AL playoffs and attempt to hold on to the division lead in the AL East—they are currently 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros for the top seed and five games above the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East—they now have a major question mark in the outfield.

"[We'll] mix and match [in the outfield]," Boone told reporters Saturday. "And hopefully create an opportunity for someone, that someone kind of kicks the door in."

Estevan Florial was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, giving the team another option in the outfield to go along with Aaron Judge, Tim Locastro, Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera.

Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton would remain a designated hitter and wouldn't be used in the outfield after recently returning from the IL.