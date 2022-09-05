Central State Routs Winston-Salem State in 2022 Black CFB Hall of Fame Classic

AP Photo/Maddie Schroeder

The Central State Marauders defeated the Winston-Salem State Rams 41-21 in the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday.

Sunday's game was the third iteration of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. In 2019, Alabama A&M defeated Morehouse 35-30. In 2021, Grambling beat Tennessee State 16-10. The 2020 version of the game was not played due to COVID-19.

The annual event features two teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In addition to the game, the event features tailgating, music and other entertainment spread out across Labor Day weekend.

Sunday's game between the Marauders and Rams saw a turnover-filled first half, but it took Central State all of 31 seconds to grab an early 7-0 lead.

Following an 81-yard kickoff return from wide receiver Twon Hines, Central State got on the board first when quarterback Brandon Kyles found Hines for a seven-yard touchdown.

However, Central State followed up Hines' touchdown with back-to-back turnovers on their next two drives. The team's second touchdown of the day came when defensive back Anthony Mack picked off Winston-Salem State quarterback Richard Latimer for a 25-yard score, extending the Marauders' lead to 14-0.

Winston-Salem State finally got on the board when Kyles tossed an interception that defensive back Justin Fleming returned for a 25-yard score.

Latimer then connected with wide receiver R.J. Mobley for a 23-yard touchdown pass to get the game back to even at 14-14.

However, Central State regained the lead just before halftime when junior running back Kaz Dina scored on a three-yard run to put the Marauders back up by a touchdown.

Central State won the turnover battle in the first half with just one interception and one fumble compared to Winston-Salem State's three interceptions and three fumbles. It was a big reason why they entered halftime with a one-score lead.

The third quarter saw both teams trade possessions before Central State found the end zone on its second possession of the second half.

Linebacker Jalil Lenore set up a short field for the Marauders with a fumble recovery before Kyles found wide receiver Kenyadus Hollins for a 13-yard score to extend the Marauders' lead 27-14.

Winston-Salem State fought back when Latimer found Mobley again for a score, this time with a 43-yard touchdown pass to cut Central State's lead to 27-21.

However, Central State found paydirt again on their next drive when running back Aaron Kennebrew rushed in for a one-yard score to put the Marauders up 34-21 at the end of the third quarter.

The Marauders essentially put the game away when Kyles found receiver Micah Lowe for a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 41-21.

For Central State, Kyles finished the game having completed 26-of-41 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions.

Hines led all receivers with seven catches for 104 yards and one touchdown, while Kennebrew led running backs with nine carries for 39 yards and one score.

For Winston-Salem State, Latimer completed 14-of-21 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. Mobley led the Rams with four catches for 73 yards and two scores, while Barnes led running backs with 19 carries for 107 yards.

Central State will look to keep its winning season alive with a win against Lincoln University on Saturday, while Winston-Salem State will look for its first win of the year against North Carolina Central University.