Rams' McVay: Matthew Stafford Won't Have Limitations vs. Bills Despite Elbow Injury

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed starting quarterback Matthew Stafford will have "no limitations" for Thursday's opener against the Buffalo Bills.

McVay added the team's approach with Stafford won't be unlike how it handled him last season:

Stafford explained in August how his lingering elbow trouble wasn't significantly impacting him during practice this offseason.

"I know that I'm able to go out there and function at a high level right now," he told reporters. "So whatever it feels like, hopefully, continues to keep getting better as it has.

"But I know that functionally, I feel like I can do everything I need to do. So just trying to continue on that road."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that the 2014 Pro Bowler was battling "bad tendinitis" in his right elbow and had a minor offseason procedure to address the problem.

That's obviously not a positive development for a team looking to successfully defend its Super Bowl title, even though McVay and Stafford have downplayed the situation.

Granted, the 34-year-old hardly missed a beat while playing through the injury in 2021. He threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns in the regular season and capped off the Rams' postseason run by going 26-of-40 for 263 yards and one touchdown in Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford's health will obviously be critical to Los Angeles' success on the field.

Committing a lot of money to veteran stars and flipping your draft picks in trades makes it tougher to have a good backup plan at quarterback. If Stafford were to go down, John Wolford would be the next man up. Wolford has one NFL start under his belt to this point.

In general, durability has rarely been a problem for Stafford. He didn't miss a single start between 2011 and 2018, and he has been on the field for every game across 2020 and 2021.

It could be much ado about nothing regarding Stafford's elbow injury, and the Rams are obviously banking on that proving to be the case.