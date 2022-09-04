Bills' Josh Allen Praises 'One-of-One' Aaron Donald Ahead of Rams Matchup

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Josh Allen knows Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald poses a threat unlike any other in the NFL.

"He's one-of-one," the Buffalo Bills quarterback told reporters Sunday. "Scary to watch the film of him... He kind of gets his way, for the most part."

Allen and Donald will cross paths Thursday, with the reigning champion Rams hosting the Bills to open the 2022 NFL season. It's certainly not the opponent Allen and his offensive line will have wanted to see in Week 1.

However, Donald and his defensive cohorts could have their hands full as well.

Last month, Donald likened Allen to a "futuristic Big Ben," referencing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 26-year-old followed up his 2021 breakout by throwing for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for 763 yards and six scores.

When Buffalo and Los Angeles met in September 2020, Allen finished 24-of-33 for 311 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 35-32 win. He was sacked four times, though, with Donald accounting for two of them.

Allen and the Bills still came out on the winning end, but they'll want to avoid allowing Donald to have the same kind of impact in the return encounter.