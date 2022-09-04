Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks.

The 28-year-old has 16.5 career sacks across seven NFL seasons with the Bears, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Raiders.

Edwards was suspended for the first two games last year for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. A lawsuit filed last October also accused Edwards of "assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress" from an instead that took place at the team hotel, although it was later dismissed.

The NFL investigated and determined not to suspend him under the personal-conduct policy.

Edwards will now get a fresh start with the Jaguars, a defense that had tied for the fifth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season. The squad finished 3-14 while ranking 28th in points allowed during a miserable 2021 campaign, mostly under Urban Meyer.

New head coach Doug Pederson is looking to turn things around in 2022, and Edwards will join a pass-rush that also includes Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot and former Bears teammate Roy Robertson-Harris.