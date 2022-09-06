Ranking NBA Eastern Conference Starting Lineups After Cavs Donovan Mitchell Trade

14 of 15

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Grayson Allen, SF Khris Middleton, PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Lopez missing all but 13 games due to back surgery last season meant we only got to see this lineup in action for a total of 10 minutes, although a plus-21.1 net rating in that very brief time should be a premonition of things to come.

Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA and is somehow still only 27 years old. He's a reliable jumper away from being one of the most complete players the game has ever seen. He's coming off a season where he averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.4 blocks and made 61.6 percent of his shots from inside the arc.

However, he may not even be the best defender in this starting five, as Holiday is as good of an on-ball perimeter stopper as we have in this league. Players who are lucky enough to get by him are only met by a wall of Antetokounmpo and Lopez. It's a trio of defenders that almost seems unfair to go up against.

Allen will be the player opponent's target on defense, but he's a necessary floor-spacer in this offense who's equally as dangerous shooting off the catch (40.1 percent) as he is when pulling up (43.2 percent).

Milwaukee may eventually have to find a replacement for Lopez if the 34-year-old starts to show some slippage in his overall play, and reserve Bobby Portis may actually get more minutes than the veteran center.

Behind the strength of the NBA's best Big Three in Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday, however, the Bucks will once again have one of the most complete starting fives.