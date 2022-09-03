US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Rafael Nadal, Iga Świątek Highlight Saturday's Winners

Elsa/Getty Images

The third round of the men's and women's singles tournaments at the 2022 U.S. Open continued Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

The early window was highlighted by matches on the women's side between Jessica Pegula and Yue Yuan, and Victoria Azarenka and Petra Martić. On the men's side, matches between Cameron Norrie and Holger Rune, and Carlos Alcaraz and Jenson Brooksby highlighted the action.

The evening window featured a match between Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet on the men's side at Arthur Ashe Stadium, while the women's side saw world No. 1 Iga Świątek go head-to-head with American Lauren Davis at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Here's a look at Saturday's scores and recaps of the day's biggest results.

Women's Draw Matches and Scores

No. 8 Jessica Pegula def. Yue Yuan: 6-2, (6) 6-7, 6-0

No. 21 Petra Kvitová def. No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza: 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10)

No. 26 Victoria Azarenka def. Petra Martić: 6-3, 6-0

No. 22 Karolína Plíšková def. No. 13 Belinda Bencic: 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Jule Niemeier def. Qinwen Zheng: 6-4, 7-6 (5)

No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka def. Clara Burel: 6-0, 6-2

No. 1 Iga Świątek def. Lauren Davis: 6-3, 6-4

No. 19 Danielle Collins vs. Alizé Cornet: 9 p.m. ET

Men's Draw Matches and Scores

No. 7 Cameron Norrie def. No. 28 Holger Rune: 7-5, 6-4, 6-1

No. 9 Andrey Rublev def. No. 19 Denis Shapovalov: 6-4, 2-6, (3) 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7)

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jenson Brooksby: 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

No. 15 Marin Čilić def. No. 20 Dan Evans: 7-6 (11), (3) 6-7, 6-2, 7-5

No. 22 Francis Tiafoe def. No. 14 Diego Schwartzman: 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4

Ilya Ivashka def. No. 26 Lorenzo Musetti: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Richard Gasquet: 6-0, 6-1, 7-5

No. 11 Jannik Sinner vs. Brandon Nakashima: 8:15 p.m. ET

Petra Kvitová ousted Garbiñe Muguruza in a huge upset in the women's singles tournament at the U.S. Open with an impressive third-round victory that saw her win 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10) at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Saturday's match was arguably Kvitová's toughest challenge of the U.S. Open thus far. After dropping the first set 5-7, she bounced back with an impressive performance to claim a second-set victory.

The 32-year-old struggled immensely to begin the third set, putting herself in a 5-2 hole. However, a double-fault and an error by Muguruza allowed Kvitová to get back into the set before fighting back for the victory in a tiebreak.

This marks the 13th time Kvitová has reached the round of 16 at the U.S. Open since 2008. She will face No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula in the fourth round on Monday.

Kvitová has defeated Pegula in both of their previous meetings, including a 6-4, 6-3 win in the third round of the 2020 U.S. Open.

No. 7 Cameron Norrie def. No. 28 Holger Rune: 7-5, 6-4, 6-1

Norrie defeated Holger Rune 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career.

Norrie was tremendous on the first serve, winning 77 percent compared to Rune's 55. He also forced the Dane into 43 unforced errors as he continued to grind him down throughout the match.

However, Rune put up a good fight in the first set after Norrie lost two set points at 5-5. Norrie quickly got back in control, though, and went on to serve out in the opener to win 7-5.

Norrie went on to win the second and third sets with little blowback from Rune. He'll face Andrey Rublev in the round of 16 on Monday.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jenson Brooksby: 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Alcaraz is into the round of 16 following a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Brooksby on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open in back-to-back years since Pete Sampras in 1989 and 1990. Last year, the 19-year-old reached the quarterfinal, where he was defeated by Felix Auger Aliassime.

Alcaraz faced little pressure against Brooksby. However, he lost the first three games of the third set before bouncing back to win the next six games in a row.

This marks the third straight-set win in the U.S. Open for the Spaniard, who defeated Sebastian Baez in the first round via walkover and Federico Coria 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in the second round.

Alcaraz will face Marin Čilić in the round of 16 on Monday.

No. 22 Karolína Plíšková def. No. 13 Belinda Bencic: 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Another upset in the women's singles tournament saw Karolína Plíšková defeat Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the second straight year.

Bencic held a 7-5, 2-0 lead over Plíšková before the Czech star fought back with much better serves and groundstrokes to capture the second set.

In the third set, Plíšková led by a break at 3-1 and 4-2, but Bencic did just enough to capture the third point before Plíšková sealed the victory with forehand winners for the last two points of the set.

Plíšková will face Victoria Azarenka in the round of 16 on Monday with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Their head-to-head sits at four wins a piece, though they have not met in more than three years.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Richard Gasquet: 6-0, 6-1, 7-5

Nadal cruised past Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 to clinch a berth in the fourth round.

Gasquet never truly got into the match against the four-time U.S. Open champion and didn't record his first victory until late in the second set.

The Frenchman put up more of a fight in the third set, tying it 2-2 before taking a 5-4 lead. However, Nadal ramped up the pressure even more and went on to win the next three points to seal the victory.

The win marked Nadal's 18th consecutive victory over Gasquet, and he has won 34 straight sets against the 36-year-old.

Nadal will face American Francis Tiafoe in the round of 16 on Monday night in what is sure to be a prime-time matchup. He has won both of his previous meetings against Tiafoe.