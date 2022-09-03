Dutch F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 4

ANP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen sits in a perfect position to win his home Formula One race for the second straight year and extend his lead in the drivers' championship over Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen earned the pole position for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix, a spot in which he won the race from a year ago in Zandvoort.

Verstappen led every lap of the 2021 edition of his home race, and he could be set up to do the same thing on a circuit that is tough to pass on.

Leclerc and others will try to get past Verstappen on the start, and there is a real belief among Ferrari for that to happen since the qualifying lap pace between Ferrari and Red Bull was not too far off.

Verstappen bested Leclerc by 21-hundredths of a second for pole. Carlos Sainz was 92-hundredths behind the championship leader in the other Ferrari car.

The two Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez and McLaren's Lando Norris were all put together fast qualifying times as well and that could give us a terrific battle for the podium spots.

Some sort of drama could play out if the cars are level on speed again on Sunday, but it feels inevitable that Verstappen will lead the field to the checkered flag for the 10th time in 2022.