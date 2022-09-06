Best Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams are set to play on Thursday night, and with that game, the 2022 NFL season will officially commence.

The end of a long offseason is in sight, and teams have taken a lot of steps to get to this point. Between the predraft process, free agency, draft weekend, minicamps, training camp, the preseason and final roster cuts, rosters have not come together quickly or easily. However, franchises have finally settled on the teams they'll carry into 2022.

Or have they? The reality is that several quality players are still available, and many will be picked up in the coming weeks and months. The free-agent pool got even deeper with last week's cutdown to 53 players.

Where will the best remaining free agents land? That's anyone's guess. However, we're here to examine where they would best fit. We'll dive into factors like past production, player upside, team needs, scheme fit and cap space—where applicable—to identify one free agent who should be at the top of each team's wish list.

To keep things interesting, we'll look at 32 different players here. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

