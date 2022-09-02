Johnny Manziel Documentary Teased by Netflix in Twitter Video

Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Netflix strongly implied Friday that it has a documentary on former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in the works.

In response to someone tweeting their belief that Manziel's appearance in the recent Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was a nod to a future Manziel documentary, Netflix tweeted the following video of Johnny Football preparing for a sit-down interview:

Manziel is arguably one of the most talked-about and polarizing figures in football of the past few decades.

In 2012, Manziel orchestrated one of the most electric seasons by a quarterback in college football history, throwing for 3,706 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also rushing for an incredible 1,410 yards and 21 scores, earning him the Heisman Trophy as a freshman.

Manziel finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting the following year, earning him the distinction of being the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Johnny Football was heralded as a potential franchise savior in Cleveland, but he lasted just two seasons with the Browns, throwing for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games, including eight starts.

Aside from his on-field struggles, Manziel was investigated for alleged domestic violence against his then-girlfriend in 2016 and later indicted by a grand jury on a misdemeanor assault charge. He later agreed to a plea deal in which he was required to go to counseling and be monitored by prosecutors in exchange for having the charge dropped.

Manziel was also criticized for his hard-partying ways, which were often captured by TMZ and other gossip websites. He spent time in a treatment program in 2015 and was suspended for four games in 2016 for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

Since crashing out of the NFL, Manziel has spent time in the CFL, AAF and Fan Controlled Football, but he hasn't experienced much success and hasn't come close to earning another NFL opportunity.

At 29, Manziel's NFL career is almost certainly over, but he remains a popular conversation among football fans, which could make his apparent Netflix documentary a huge success.