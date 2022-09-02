Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason.

Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Cleveland was sending Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, guard Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps to Utah for Mitchell.

The Jazz have been stockpiling future draft picks between their trades involving Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. They can have up to 15 first-round picks between 2023 and 2029 as a result of those two deals.

According to Wojnarowski, veterans like Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson are "coveted" trade chips Utah still has to play as it looks to add more future assets.

Bogdanovic will likely bring back the biggest haul from that trio if he is dealt. The eight-year veteran is playing on an expiring contract with a $19.3 million salary in 2022-23. He is one of the best shooters in the NBA, having made 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts over the past five seasons.

It's unclear what the Suns would have to give up for Bogdanovic. They are currently over the luxury tax, so any deal would require them to match salaries.

The Suns tried to make a big splash early in the offseason by pursuing Kevin Durant. Things didn't pan out, and Durant eventually rescinded his trade request and will remain with the Brooklyn Nets to start this season.

Adding Durant would have been a major coup for the organization, but the Suns don't seem like they need to make a massive swing like that in order to compete for a title. Their 64-18 record during the regular season was the best mark in the league by eight games.

Things fell apart for Phoenix in the playoffs with a second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Adding an elite shooter to a core that already includes Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton would make this team very dangerous in the Western Conference.