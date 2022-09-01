Eagles Rumors: Andre Dillard Suffered Fractured Forearm Injury; Timetable TBD

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard suffered a serious injury in practice Thursday, but it reportedly won't completely derail his 2022 season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Dillard suffered a non-displaced fracture in his forearm, and while a timeline for his recovery has yet to be determined, the initial expectation is that he "will be available for a majority of the season."

A 2019 first-round pick out of Washington State, Dillard is a solid depth piece for the Eagles, but he has not become the franchise left tackle Philadelphia hoped he'd be. The 26-year-old has played in 31 career games and made nine starts.

After appearing in all 16 games and making four starts as a rookie, Dillard saw his 2020 season end before it even got started when he suffered a torn biceps that forced him to injured reserve prior to Week 1.

Dillard began the 2021 season as Philadelphia's backup left tackle but was thrust into the starting role for a few weeks when Lane Johnson took some time away from the team. In all, Dillard started five games last season.

The Eagles declined the fifth-year option on Dillard's rookie deal, making him a free agent after this season.

Philadelphia enters the 2022 campaign with high expectations after a strong offseason. The Eagles added one-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to bolster the team's passing attack for quarterback Jalen Hurts. The team also improved its defense through the draft by selecting defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

The Eagles will open the season on Sept. 11 in a road game against the Detroit Lions.