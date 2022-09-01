Trey Sermon Claimed by Eagles After Release from 49ers; Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

One year after being a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon will play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

The Eagles announced Thursday they claimed the running back after he was waived by San Francisco.

A standout at Ohio State in 2020, Sermon was the No. 88 pick in the 2021 draft after the 49ers traded up to select him.

There was hope Sermon would become the featured back in head coach Kyle Shanahan's system. He had a disappointing preseason as a rookie with 63 rushing yards on 16 carries.

After being inactive in Week 1, Sermon was injured on his first NFL carry the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles. He made starts in the next two games, racking up a career-high 89 yards on 19 carries in a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Sermon's final appearance at running back for the 49ers came in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in five other games, including the NFC Championship Game, on special teams.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch was very complimentary of Sermon this preseason.

"He worked incredibly hard and had a tremendous offseason," Lynch told reporters on Aug. 26. "Hasn’t showed up in the games, but throughout training camp has been one of our best players."

Sermon had just 39 rushing yards on 19 attempts in three preseason games.

Explaining the decision to waive Sermon, Lynch said undrafted rookie Jordan Mason "played too well" and they felt like "he made our team better."

The Eagles will give Sermon an opportunity for a fresh start at this early stage of his NFL career. The 23-year-old will likely compete with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott for a backup role behind Miles Sanders.

There's virtually no risk for Philadelphia in making this move. Sermon had a four-year track record of success in college at Oklahoma and Ohio State, including back-to-back seasons with more than seven yards per carry in 2019 and 2020.