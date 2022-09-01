Report: Titans' Harold Landry Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Harold Landry III will miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's a tough loss for the Titans, who have relied on Landry as their top outside linebacker for the last few seasons.

The Titans selected Landry in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Boston College. During his rookie season, he posted 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, 44 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hits in 15 games (three starts).

The 26-year-old became a starter in 2019, and he posted nine sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 68 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hits in 16 games.

He had an equally impressive 2020 season, posting one interception, five pass breakups, 5.5 sacks, 69 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits in 16 games.

Landry put together his best season in 2021, posting one forced fumble, 12 sacks, 75 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 22 quarterback hits in 17 games en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

He was also impressive in Tennessee's lone postseason game last season, recording 1.5 sacks, six tackles, one tackle for a loss and two quarterback hits.

The Titans and Landry agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension in March, and he's under contract through 2026.

Tennessee is left without the option to pair Landry with Bud Dupree at outside linebacker this season. However, Dupree is under contract with the Titans through 2025, so the franchise should have both players to anchor the pass rush for years to come.

With Landry sidelined, Rashad Weaver and Ola Adeniyi figure to see more playing time this season.

The Titans could also look to sign an outside linebacker to fill the void in free agency. Dee Ford, Devon Kennard, A.J. Klein and Jamie Collins are among the players available following roster cuts earlier this week.

Tennessee opens the 2022 campaign on Sept. 11 against the New York Giants.