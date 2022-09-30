Saints' Michael Thomas Out with Toe Injury, Jameis Winston Doubtful vs. Vikings

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are going into Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, England, with a banged-up offense.

Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Friday that Michael Thomas won't play because of a toe injury. He also noted Jameis Winston is doubtful, but the team will wait until as long as possible before deciding if Andy Dalton will start at quarterback.

Thomas injured his toe in New Orleans' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He didn't practice with the team on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winston hasn't participated in practice due to back and ankle injuries.

Once arguably the premier receiver in all of football, Thomas has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons. Ankle issues limited him to just seven games over the last two seasons and led to some tension between the Saints and their three-time Pro Bowler.

Thomas spent much of training camp and the preseason on the shelf because of a hamstring injury, but he was available for the Saints' Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games of the season.

Rookie first-rounder Chris Olave will see an increased target share with Thomas out of the lineup, while fellow receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Juwan Johnson and running back Alvin Kamara could also see an uptick in usage.

Winston has been playing with four fractures in his back suffered during the Saints' Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 28-year-old has thrown for 589 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions in the past two games.

The Saints have lost back-to-back games since opening the season with a 27-26 win against Atlanta.