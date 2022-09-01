Eli Palfreyman Dies at Age 20 During Hockey Game in Canada

Eli Palfreyman Dies at Age 20 During Hockey Game in CanadaSeptember 1, 2022
Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman collapsed in the team's locker room during the first intermission of a game in Tuesday night's Ayr Mutual Global Invitational and died, according to Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun.
He was 20.
NHL @NHL
We’re heartbroken over the loss of Eli Palfreyman, a captain and member of the hockey community who has left us far too soon.<br><br>Our thoughts and condolences go out to Eli’s family and the entire Ayr Centennials organization during this difficult time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP17</a> <a href="https://t.co/s5dag2yTpY">https://t.co/s5dag2yTpY</a>
USPHL @USPHL
All of us at the USPHL are shocked and saddened at the sudden and unexpected passing of Atlanta Madhatters Hockey alum Eli Palfreyman. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and the Madhatters organization at this devastating time. <br><br>Rest In Peace <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EP17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EP17</a> <a href="https://t.co/zhORFPw99t">pic.twitter.com/zhORFPw99t</a>
"On Tuesday Aug. 30th, 2022, Waterloo Regional Police responded to a medical emergency at the North Dumfries Community Centre hockey arena located in the Township of North Dumfries," Waterloo Regional Police Service's Cherri Greeno said in a statement. "Members of the community assisted the individual until emergency services attended. The individual was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he was, unfortunately, pronounced deceased."
Palfreyman had been named as his team's captain before the tournament. A source told Warmington that Palfreyman wasn't feeling well after the first period and coaches sought assistance from paramedics and a doctor who were in attendance.
Centennials vice president Brian Shantz said in a statement, “Eli had the best of care from our medical staff and quick response from the ambulatory staff.”
"We are asking for your prayers and support for Eli's family and each of our players," a team statement read. "Our Centennial's organization and the community of Ayr are in mourning. We have reached out to mental health and grief professionals to support our players and staff."
Clarington Eagles @EaglesPJHL
Tragedy in AYR yesterday as Captain Eli Palfreyman passed away during a hockey game.<br><br>The entire Clarington Eagles organizations thoughts and prayers go out to the Centennials organization, it's fans as well as the friends and family of this young man.<a href="https://t.co/IDkE4VOtjr">https://t.co/IDkE4VOtjr</a> <a href="https://t.co/64myrTrZZA">pic.twitter.com/64myrTrZZA</a>
Guelph Storm @Storm_City
The Storm are devastated to hear about the passing of Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman. We send our deepest condolences to Eli’s family, friends, teammates, the Centennials, and the entire hockey community. <br><br>Eli was a leader and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed. <a href="https://t.co/vwNsgVZEXP">pic.twitter.com/vwNsgVZEXP</a>
The Centennials play in the Ontario Hockey Association's Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Palfreyman, who joined the Centennials in 2021, previously played for the Cambridge Hawks, Kitchener Dutchmen and the United States Premier Hockey League's Atlanta Mad Hatters.