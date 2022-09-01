Eli Palfreyman Dies at Age 20 During Hockey Game in Canada

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman collapsed in the team's locker room during the first intermission of a game in Tuesday night's Ayr Mutual Global Invitational and died, according to Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun.

He was 20.

"On Tuesday Aug. 30th, 2022, Waterloo Regional Police responded to a medical emergency at the North Dumfries Community Centre hockey arena located in the Township of North Dumfries," Waterloo Regional Police Service's Cherri Greeno said in a statement. "Members of the community assisted the individual until emergency services attended. The individual was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he was, unfortunately, pronounced deceased."

Palfreyman had been named as his team's captain before the tournament. A source told Warmington that Palfreyman wasn't feeling well after the first period and coaches sought assistance from paramedics and a doctor who were in attendance.

Centennials vice president Brian Shantz said in a statement, “Eli had the best of care from our medical staff and quick response from the ambulatory staff.”

"We are asking for your prayers and support for Eli's family and each of our players," a team statement read. "Our Centennial's organization and the community of Ayr are in mourning. We have reached out to mental health and grief professionals to support our players and staff."

The Centennials play in the Ontario Hockey Association's Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Palfreyman, who joined the Centennials in 2021, previously played for the Cambridge Hawks, Kitchener Dutchmen and the United States Premier Hockey League's Atlanta Mad Hatters.