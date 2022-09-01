Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates.

This marks the first year Tagovailoa has been a team captain for the Dolphins. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who won the quarterback competition in 2020, was a captain of the squad.

Tagovailoa replaced Fitzpatrick as the starter in Week 8 of his rookie season. He started the final nine games of the 2020 campaign, putting up a 6-3 record and 1,814 passing yards.

Offensive tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Mack Hollins were named the offensive captains for the 2021 season. Then-head coach Brian Flores was complimentary of the leadership role Tagovailoa had taken behind the scenes.

"I think he’s taken a step as far as leadership and working with his teammates to get things right, whether it’s the center and his cadence, receivers and routes, ball handling with the backs," Flores told reporters in August 2021.

Much of the focus in Miami this offseason and throughout training camp has been on Tagovailoa. The front office has put him in a position to succeed by bringing in Tyreek Hill via trade and signing Cedrick Wilson Jr., Connor Williams and Terron Armstead in free agency to improve the offensive line.

Even though Hill was the headliner of the group, Williams and Armstead might be more important to the Dolphins' offensive performance this season. They had the worst offensive line in the NFL last year, per Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.

Due to the constant pressure bearing down on him, Tagovailoa was forced to live in a system that was built entirely on RPOs. He fared well enough given those limitations with a 67.8 completion percentage, but only threw for 2,653 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 starts last season.

McDaniel was hired as head coach in February after playing a significant role in crafting the San Francisco 49ers' offense with Kyle Shanahan that has had tremendous success over the previous three years.

Hill and Jaylen Waddle are explosive playmakers with the ball in their hands.

It's on Tagovailoa to make this entire puzzle click into place if the Dolphins are going to compete for a playoff spot in 2022.