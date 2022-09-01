Peyton, Eli Manning 'Manningcast' to Call Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

In 2012, the Broncos added Peyton Manning to their loaded roster in hopes the future Hall of Famer would bring a Super Bowl back to Denver.

A decade later, Manning will be on the broadcast as Russell Wilson—the Broncos' next great hope at quarterback—makes his team debut.

ESPN announced Peyton and Eli Manning will cover the Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks game as part of their Week 1 "Manningcast" broadcast.

Wilson spent his first 10 NFL seasons in Seattle before an acrimonious divorce this offseason. The Broncos have searched high and low for a franchise quarterback since Manning's retirement after the 2015 season. Wilson will be the 11th different quarterback to start a game for the Broncos in the last six years.

Manning should be able to offer first-hand insight into the emotions of Wilson's first game against his former team. The Indianapolis Colts released Manning in 2012 in favor of drafting Andrew Luck, sending the greatest quarterback in franchise history out into free agency for the first time at age 35.

He wound up spending the final four years of his career in Denver, retiring after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

After years of networks desperately trying to pluck him for the broadcast booth, Manning finally joined ESPN last year alongside Eli. The Manning brothers' alternate broadcast was a hit of the 2021 season, often featuring more irreverent commentary from celebrities and other athletes while the two quarterbacks offered in-game insights.