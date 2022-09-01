Bills' Stefon Diggs Gives 300 Nike Gift Cards, Backpacks to Buffalo Families

Stefon Diggs (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs handed out backpacks filled with school supplies and 300 Nike gift cards to children on the city's East Side on Wednesday.

Diggs hosted the giveaway at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, which is where a racist mass shooting took place in May that left 10 people dead and three others injured. The grocery store reopened in July.

The two-time Pro Bowler said he wanted to support families who needed help ahead of the new school year, per WIVB's Marlee Tuskes.

"I saw my mom struggle ... so as far as paying it forward and doing my due diligence, this is what my mom would want me to do anyway," Diggs said. "I feel like I'm being impactful, and I'm going to always do something in the inner city."

The Bills star also spent some time signing autographs for Tops employees.

"It's one of those things that make you feel more full inside. I like scoring touchdowns, I like making plays—that's a good feeling as well," Diggs told Tuskes. "But this gives you another sense. I'm human, I'm not just a football player and I'm out here trying to make a difference."

The 28-year-old wideout, whose contract with Buffalo runs through the 2027 season, added he's hopeful of making the giveaway an annual event.

Diggs and the Bills, the preseason Super Bowl favorites, open the new campaign next Thursday when they visit SoFi Stadium to face the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams.