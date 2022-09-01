Projecting Lamar Jackson Contract After Russell Wilson's $245M Broncos Deal

Lamar Jackson (Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Another massive quarterback extension hit the books Thursday as the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract, which further increases the spotlight on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wilson's new deal includes $165 million in guaranteed money and ties him to the Broncos through the 2028 season counting the two years remaining on his prior agreement with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson and the Ravens have remained at a standstill for most of the offseason, as other signal-callers around the league have inked new contracts. With each passing extension, his asking price likely inches a little higher to keep pace with the ever-rising QB deals.

Here's a look at a few different metrics by which the 2019 NFL MVP can base his discussions with Baltimore, via Spotrac.

Total Contract Value

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): $450 million over 10 years Josh Allen (Bills): $258 million over six years Russell Wilson (Broncos): $245 million over five years Kyler Murray (Cardinals): $230.5 million over five years Deshaun Watson (Browns): $230 million over five years

Average Contract Value

Aaron Rodgers (Packers): $50.3 million Russell Wilson (Broncos): $49 million Kyler Murray (Cardinals): $46.1 million Deshaun Watson (Browns): $46 million Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): $45 million

Guaranteed Money

Deshaun Watson (Browns): $230 million Kyler Murray (Cardinals): $189.5 million Russell Wilson (Broncos): $165 million Aaron Rodgers (Packers): $150.8 million Josh Allen (Bills): $150 million

Jackson previously stated he's set a deadline with the front office to get an extension done before the Ravens kick off the regular season Sept. 11, leaving less than two weeks to reach a deal.

"We're going to be good for the season," Jackson told reporters on Aug. 13.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about a timeline, though.

"The business part of it's the business part of it," Harbaugh said. "I'm very confident that'll get done when it gets done. You can't really rush it. I don't think either side wants to rush anything."

Jackson is probably looking at a five-year extension worth between $230 million and $245 million, but the tougher discussions may surround guaranteed money.

Last month, Outkick's Jason Cole reported Jackson was seeking a fully guaranteed contract that exceeds the one that the Browns gave to Watson.

CBS Sports' Joel Corry noted Wilson's new deal lessens the chances of that type of extension:

It's not out of the realm of possibility Jackson could still push for $190 million guaranteed to rank second on that list behind Watson, though the Ravens are likely to seek something closer to the $165 million Wilson received on Thursday.

The sides have 10 days to bridge that gap before Baltimore opens the regular season with a visit to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets.