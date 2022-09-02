Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Reaction, Highlights and Analysis from September 1

1 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The battle for tag team supremacy kicked off Thursday's show as The Good Brothers' Doc Gallows and Machine Gun Karl Anderson defended the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

The challengers, known collectively as OGK, isolated Anderson from his partner, beating him down and working him over in their corner of the ring as they sought another tag team reign in yet another promotion.

A much-needed tag to Gallows sparked a comeback for the champions, but an alert Bennett broke up a near-fall to save his team's championship aspirations. From there, he sent Gallows into the ring steps, crotched Anderson onto the top rope, and joined Taven in delivering the Proton Pack to the Machine Gun for the win and titles.

This was a good, hard-fought match that got the titles off the departing Good Brothers and onto a team in Bennett and Taven who probably should have had them much sooner. That the heels won relatively cleanly and without the interference of Maria Kanellis made the outcome that much more effective.

A great, newsworthy start to the show that the announcers and production team treated like a big deal and as a result got the OGK's reign off to a hot start.

Result

Bennett and Taven defeated The Good Brothers to win the titles

Grade

B

Top Moments